OPEC seeking formal pact with Russia to manage global oil market - WSJ

Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf allies are proposing a formal partnership with a Russian-led group of countries in hopes of better managing the global oil market, in an alliance that would transform the cartel, WSJ reports, citing OPEC officials.

Russia and OPEC have increasingly worked together in recent years, including in December when they agreed on a deal to curb production, and the proposal would formalize their loose union.

Ministers hope to work out a final deal when representatives of both groups meet in April, according to the report.

Separately, March WTI crude oil settles at its lowest in a week, -1.7% to $53.66/bbl.

