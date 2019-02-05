T-Mobile taps Rochester area for second major customer center
Feb. 05, 2019
- T-Mobile (TMUS -2.9%) and Sprint (S -4.6%) are naming the area of Rochester, N.Y., as the second location for one of their five new customer experience centers.
- That means at least 1,000 new jobs, conditioned on the approval of their proposed merger.
- The companies have planned up to 5,600 new jobs across the five centers. T-Mobile says that using its Team of Experts model, it will employ 7,500 more customer care professionals in 2024 than the stand-alone companies would be employing.
