Deutsche Bank eyes bonus cuts if revenue fails to grow: Bloomberg
Feb. 05, 2019 3:14 PM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- Bonuses--or variable compensation--is one of several areas where Deutsche Bank (DB +1%) can cut costs if needed to achieve its profitability target, CFO James von Moltke told fixed-income investors in a conference call, Bloomberg reports.
- Bonus cuts could be an option if market conditions prevent revenue growth, he indicated.
- Deutsche Bank's revenue has fallen for eight straight quarters as CEO Christian Sewing moves to increase profitability.
- One way the company hopes to boost revenue is by moving cash held with the European Central Bank into higher-yielding assets, a move that it estimates could add as much as EUR 300M.
