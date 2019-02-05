Deutsche Bank eyes bonus cuts if revenue fails to grow: Bloomberg

  • Bonuses--or variable compensation--is one of several areas where Deutsche Bank (DB +1%) can cut costs if needed to achieve its profitability target, CFO James von Moltke told fixed-income investors in a conference call, Bloomberg reports.
  • Bonus cuts could be an option if market conditions prevent revenue growth, he indicated.
  • Deutsche Bank's revenue has fallen for eight straight quarters as CEO Christian Sewing moves to increase profitability.
  • One way the company hopes to boost revenue is by moving cash held with the European Central Bank into higher-yielding assets, a move that it estimates could add as much as EUR 300M.
  • Previously: Deutsche Bank to trim bonus pool by ~10%: Bloomberg (Jan. 8)
