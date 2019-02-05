CBL enters into new $1.19B senior secured credit pact

CBL & Associates (CBL +0.8% ) enters into a new $1.19B senior secured credit facility, replacing its previous bank facilities consisting term loans with an aggregate balance of $695M and $1.1B capacity of revolving credit.

The new facility consists of a $500M term loan and a revolving credit line with borrowing capacity of $685M.

At closing, the company used the line of credit to reduce the principal balance of the unsecured term loans to $500M from $695M.

At closing the new line of credit has an outstanding balance of $419.8M with a total availability of $265.2M.

The facility matures in July 2023 and bears interest at a variable rate of LIBOR + 225 basis points.

The facility is secured by a portfolio of the company's properties consisting of 17 malls and three associated centers.

