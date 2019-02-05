The International Trade Commission says it will issue a final decision on March 26 in the first two patent infringement cases Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) brought against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The Commission is reviewing a judge's finding that Apple infringed on a Qualcomm patent but shouldn't face an import ban.

The decision due date was February 19 but was pushed back due to the partial government shutdown.

Some of the patents in consideration are also involved in the district court case heading to trial next month in California.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

