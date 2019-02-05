PBF Energy buys fuel in wake of Delaware refinery fire - Reuters

Feb. 05, 2019 4:01 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)PBFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • PBF Energy (PBF +1.5%) is buying gasoline and diesel in the New York Harbor, as the refiner assesses damage caused by a fire in the 175K bbl/day crude unit at its Delaware City, Del., refinery, Reuters reports.
  • The weekend fire caused PBF to shut down the crude unit, and workers are still assessing the damage this afternoon with no timeline yet for a restart, according to the report.
  • The fire resulted in the continuous release of an unknown amount of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide into the air.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.