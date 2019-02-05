PBF Energy buys fuel in wake of Delaware refinery fire - Reuters
Feb. 05, 2019 4:01 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)PBFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PBF Energy (PBF +1.5%) is buying gasoline and diesel in the New York Harbor, as the refiner assesses damage caused by a fire in the 175K bbl/day crude unit at its Delaware City, Del., refinery, Reuters reports.
- The weekend fire caused PBF to shut down the crude unit, and workers are still assessing the damage this afternoon with no timeline yet for a restart, according to the report.
- The fire resulted in the continuous release of an unknown amount of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide into the air.