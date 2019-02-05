Senate set to hear from Fannie, Freddie overseer next week: WSJ

The Senate Banking Committee is expected to hear testimony next week from Mark Calabria, a critic of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -5.2% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -6.6% ) who's nominated to oversee the mortgage giants, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hearing is an important step as the Senate considers whether it will confirm Calabria as the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Testimony from Calabria and nominees for at least two other financial positions are tentatively set for Feb. 14, the people said.

Previously: FHFA offers olive branch to Congress on Frannie privatization (Jan. 31)