Feb. 05, 2019 4:14 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is rising after hours, up 2%, after its fiscal Q1 earnings topped expectations on top and bottom lines thanks to continued strength in media networks and theme parks.
  • Revenues were essentially flat as gains in those areas were offset by lower takes from the film studio and a slightly below flat result in the newly organized direct-to-consumer unit.
  • Segment operating income, meanwhile, fell 8% and net income dropped 37%.
  • Excluding some items affecting comparability, mainly prior-year tax benfits, EPS dropped just 3% Y/Y.
  • “Building a robust direct-to-consumer business is our top priority, and we continue to invest in exceptional content and innovative technology to drive our success in this space," CEO Bob Iger says.
  • Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $5.92B (up 7%); Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, $6.82B (up 5%); Studio Entertainment, $1.82B (down 27%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, $918M (down 1%).
  • Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $1.33B (up 7%); Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, $2.15B (up 10%); Studio Entertainment, $309M (down 63%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, -$136M (down from a previous -$42M).
  • Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Previously: Walt Disney beats by $0.30, beats on revenue (Feb. 05 2019)
  • Press release
