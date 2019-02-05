Disney +2% as parks, networks lead to Q1 beat
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is rising after hours, up 2%, after its fiscal Q1 earnings topped expectations on top and bottom lines thanks to continued strength in media networks and theme parks.
- Revenues were essentially flat as gains in those areas were offset by lower takes from the film studio and a slightly below flat result in the newly organized direct-to-consumer unit.
- Segment operating income, meanwhile, fell 8% and net income dropped 37%.
- Excluding some items affecting comparability, mainly prior-year tax benfits, EPS dropped just 3% Y/Y.
- “Building a robust direct-to-consumer business is our top priority, and we continue to invest in exceptional content and innovative technology to drive our success in this space," CEO Bob Iger says.
- Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $5.92B (up 7%); Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, $6.82B (up 5%); Studio Entertainment, $1.82B (down 27%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, $918M (down 1%).
- Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $1.33B (up 7%); Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, $2.15B (up 10%); Studio Entertainment, $309M (down 63%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, -$136M (down from a previous -$42M).
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
