The Container Store -17% after weak holiday quarter

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is on watch after the retailer's FQ3 sales tally misses even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

Comparable sales fell 0.8% during the quarter, with holiday sales down 16% Y/Y. TCS management says the custom closets business was a bright spot again.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8M vs. $25.6M a year ago.

Looking ahead, The Container Store expects sales for FY18 to fall on the low end of its guidance range of $885M to $895M and EPS to be on the low end or slightly below the guidance range of $0.44 to $0.54.

Shares of TCCS are down 16.5% in AH trading.

