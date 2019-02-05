Stocks keep climbing as earnings surprise to the upside

Stocks logged their fifth consecutive session of gains to hit their highest levels in two months, helped by a round of stronger than expected earnings reports from some consumer discretionary companies.

The stock market repeated yesterday's pattern of starting strong, rolling over as the S&P 500 flirted with its 200-day moving average, then finding support and pushing to close near its session high.

Estee Lauder and Ralph Lauren jumped 11.7% and 8.6%, respectively, after reporting better than expected results and issuing upside guidance.

Investors came into 2019 with weak expectations for the Q4 earnings season amid fears of slowing U.S. growth, but with more than half of the companies in the S&P 500 finished reporting, firms are now on track to grow earnings more than 12% from a year ago.

The consumer discretionary (+1%), information technology (+0.9%) and communication services (+0.9%) sectors topped today's leaderboard, while financials (-0.1%) and health care (-0.1%) brought up the rear.

Bank stocks lagged as the yield curve flattened a bit, with the two-year yield slipping by a basis point to 2.52% and the 10-year yield dropping 2 bps to 2.70%.

WTI crude settled 1.7% lower at $53.66/bbl.