Amicus announces positive AT-GAA data

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces positive 24-month results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ATB200-02, evaluating AT-GAA in patients with an inherited lysosomal storage disorder called Pompe disease. The data are being presented at the WORLDSymposium in Orlando, FL.

Muscle function improved in 94% (n=16/17) of patients who have available data for up to 21 - 24 months (selective use of data here).

Six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance increased in both enzyme replacement therapy (ERT)-naive and ERT-switch patients with continued benefit observed out to months 21 - 24. Pulmonary function also improved in both groups.

AT-GAA consists of ATB200, a optimized recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase enzyme, co-administered with a pharmacological chaperone called AT2221.

Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts tomorrow, February 6, at 7:00 pm ET to discuss the results.