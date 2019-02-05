Shutterfly reports mixed Q4, CEO departure

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) reports Q4 results that beat EPS estimates but narrowly missed on revenue despite 60% Y/Y revenue growth. Shares were halted ahead of earnings and will resume trading at 4:30 PMm.

Downside Q1 guidance has revenue of $317M to $328M (consensus: $331.13M) and EPS of -$2.59 to -$2.49 (consensus: -2.18).

CEO departure: CEO Christopher North will leave his role at the end of August and the board has hired an executive search firm to find his replacement.

New committee: The board also formed a Strategic Review Committee and hired a financial advisor to continue the ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives.

