Snap +16% after record revenue tops expectations

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is crackling and popping postmarket, up 16.1% , after its Q4 beat Street expectations for both revenues and earnings.

Daily active users were flat both sequentially and year-over-year, topping forecasts for a decline.

Revenue rose 36% to a record $390M, and operating loss improved by $166M to -$195M.

Net loss improved by $158M to -$192M, and EBITDA loss rose by $109M to -$50M.

DAUs were 186M compared with the prior year's 187M and last quarter's 186M.

The company spent 2018 building long-term scalability, CEO Evan Spiegel says, and "We ended the year with user engagement stabilizing and have started rolling out the new version of our Android application to a small percentage of our community."

"We are substantially closer to achieving profitability, as we have maintained a relatively flat cost structure across the past five quarters while growing full-year revenue 43 percent year-over-year," Spiegel says.

Operating cash flow improved by $50M to -$126M and free cash flow improved by $49M to -$149M.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $285M-$310M (up 24-34%, and in line with expectations for $299.4M) and EBITDA of -$165M to -$140M vs. a year-ago -$218M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

