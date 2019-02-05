Chubb Q4 achieve record NII despite high cat losses

Feb. 05, 2019 4:23 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)CBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q4 core operating income of $2.02, exceeding average analyst estimate of $1.98, compares with $3.17 in the year-earlier quarter.
  • "Chubb performed well in a quarter marked by elevated natural catastrophe losses, on the one hand, and stronger premium revenue growth, improved commercial P&C pricing globally, and record net investment income, on the other," says Chairman and CEO Evan G. Greenberg.
  • Q4 adjusted net investment income increased 3.4% Y/Y to a record $903M pretax.
  • Q4 after-tax catastrophe losses of $506M vs. $331M a year ago.
  • Q4 consolidated net premiums written $7.4B, up 4.2% Y/Y, and P&C net premiums of $6.8B, also up 4.2%.
  • Q4 P&C combined ratio of 93.1% vs. 90.7% in year-earlier quarter.
  • Tangible book value per share of $65.89 at Dec. 31, 2018 fell 1.4% from $67.84 at Sept. 30, 2018.
  • Conference call on Feb. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: Chubb estimates Q4 net cat loss of $505M after tax (Jan. 18)
