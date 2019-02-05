Skyworks Solutions +2% on in-line Q1, $2B buyback

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) gains 2% aftermarket on in-line Q1 results with downside Q2 guidance that has revenue from $800M to $820M (consensus: $851.49M) and EPS at $1.43 (consensus: $1.51).

Buyback: The board approves a new $2B share repurchase program, which entirely replaces the $1B program announced in early 2018 that had about $129M remaining. The new program expires January 30, 2021.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

