Electronic Arts -10.6% after Q3 miss, trimmed guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is sliding 10.6% after its Q3 report, where bookings and adjusted profit fell short of consensus and the company cut full-year guidance on both metrics.

While digital revenues of $1.2B were mostly in line, packaged goods and other revenues of $410M fell well short of consensus for $527.7M.

Gross profit rose to $876M, up 33% Y/Y. Gross margin came in at 77.4%.

Net revenue breakout: Product, $552M (up 0.9%); Service and other, $737M (up 20.2%).

“Q3 was a difficult quarter for Electronic Arts and we did not perform to our expectations," says CEO Andrew Wilson. "We are now applying the strengths of our company to sharpen our execution and focus on delivering great new games and long-term live services for our players."

For Q4 it's guiding to net bookings of about $1.17B, below consensus for $1.75B.

It expects 2019 adjusted revenue of about $4.875B, down from a previous forecast for $5.2B, and sees adjusted EPS coming in at $3.85 vs. a prior $4.57.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

