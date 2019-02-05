Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) -2.2% after-hours as Q4 earnings miss Wall Street expectations by a wide mark, even as revenues rose 14.3% Y/Y to $3.35B, as prices fell and costs rose.

APC says Q4 sales volumes for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids averaged 701K boe/day, up 10% from 637K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, while FY 2018 sales volumes averaged 666K boe/day; for FY 2019, APC forecasts total sales volume of 260M-270M boe vs. 243M boe in 2018.

But while sales volumes rose, APC's average selling price during the quarter fell to $59.86/bbl from $56.32/bbl and total expenses jumped 19% to $3.08B as the company ramped up investments in West Texas' Delaware Basin and Colorado's DJ Basin; APC also reports $226M in income taxes for Q4, compared with a $1.11B tax benefit in the year-ago quarter.

APC says it organically added 284M boe of proved reserves before the effects of price revisions during 2018 to 1.47B boe (63% liquids, 37% natural gas), with 78% of its reserves categorized as proved developed.

While expecting continued market volatility "for some time," APC maintains previously announced capital spending plans of $4.3B-$4.7B, which enables it to operate within anticipated discretionary cash flow at $50/bbl oil and remain committed to maximizing capital efficiency and enhancing returns on a multi-year basis.