Gladstone Investment Q4 NAV rises on net realized gains

Feb. 05, 2019 4:44 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)GAINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Q4 adjusted net investment income per common share of 24 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 18 cents and increases from 10 cents in Q3.
  • Net asset value per common share of $12.53 at Dec. 31, 2018, increased from $12.30 at Sept. 30, 2018 as $2.34 of net realized gains on investments was partly offset by unrealized depreciation of investments of $2.02.
  • Q4 weighted average yield on interest-bearing investments increased to 13.0% from 12.9% in Q3.
  • Conference call on Feb. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: Gladstone Investment beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)
