Gladstone Investment Q4 NAV rises on net realized gains
Feb. 05, 2019 4:44 PM ET Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Q4 adjusted net investment income per common share of 24 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 18 cents and increases from 10 cents in Q3.
- Net asset value per common share of $12.53 at Dec. 31, 2018, increased from $12.30 at Sept. 30, 2018 as $2.34 of net realized gains on investments was partly offset by unrealized depreciation of investments of $2.02.
- Q4 weighted average yield on interest-bearing investments increased to 13.0% from 12.9% in Q3.
- Conference call on Feb. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
