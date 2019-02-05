Digital Realty tops FFO forecasts, reiterates 2019 guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) topped expectations for funds from operations in its Q4 report along with bookings expected to generate $44M in annualized rental revenue.

Reported FFO of $361.4M beat consensus for $360.9M. Core FFO per share of $1.68 was up from a year-ago $1.55.

The company reiterated its 2019 core FFO/share outlook of $6.60-$6.70, in line with expectations.

Available net income fell to $0.15/share on a GAAP basis from a year-ago $0.26.

Along with new leases, the company signed renewal leases representing $138M in annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewals rolled down 2.6% on cash basis and up 3.2% on GAAP basis.

We had an excellent year in 2018, with record bookings of $268 million, more than one-third higher than our previous record," says CEO A. William Stein. "We also made several strategic investments to expand our platform in both geographic breadth and portfolio depth, many of which have already become significant revenue and cash flow contributors.

After hours: DLR -0.5% .

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Digital Realty Trust beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Feb. 05 2019)

Press release