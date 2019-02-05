Microchip reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) reports Q3 beats with revenue up 43% Y/Y. Q4 guidance includes in-line revenue from $1.251B to $1.403B (consensus: $1.39B) with downside EPS from $1.26 to $1.53 (consensus: $1.55).

The company says it continues to be cautious for the March quarter largely due to the US-China trade tensions.

MCHP notes that inventory remained stable in December after September's reduction.

Key metrics: Microcontroller revenue, $748.4M (consensus: $751.6M); Analog & Interface revenue, $411.8M (consensus: $406.2M); Non-GAAP gross margin, 62.2% (consensus: 61.3%); Non-GAAP operating margin, 37.4% (consensus: 36.1%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

