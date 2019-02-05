U.S. crude supply rose 2.5M barrels last week, API says

Feb. 05, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 2.51M barrels of oil for the week ending Feb. 1, vs. a build of 2.1M barrels in the previous week.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.73M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 141K barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 889K barrels.
  • Nymex crude recently was at $53.71/bbl in electronic trading, up slightly from today's $53.66/bbl settlement price.
  • ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI
