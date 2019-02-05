Tableau -4.7% despite Q4 beats

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) shares drop 4.7% on a Q4 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates. On the earnings call, Tableau reaffirms its FY19 revenue guidance at $1.33B to $1.4B (consensus: $1.35B).

Revenue breakdown (ASC 605): License, $151.8M (consensus: $143.5M); Maintenance & Services, $124M (consensus: $126.7M).

Billings totaled $370.1M compared to the $373.3M estimate.

Tableau added over 3,000 new customer accounts in the quarter and closed 634 sales greater than $100K, up 8% Y/Y.

