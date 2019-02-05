Viavi +5.3% as strong revenues lead to Q2 beat

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 5.3% postmarket after revenues jumped nearly 50% and topped consensus and the company jumped to a GAAP profit vs. a break-even quarter a year ago.

Net income/share rose to $0.07 from last quarter's -$0.07 and $0.00 a year ago.

Gross margin was near flat at 58% vs. a year-ago 58.1% (and up from last quarter's 56%).

Operating margin however jumped 730 basis points to 10.7%, and operating income rose 377% to $32.9M.

Revenue by segment: Network Enablement, $195.5M (up 60.2%); Service Enablement, $28.2M (down 19.9%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $83.2M (up 72.6%).

As of Dec. 29, it had $502.7M in cash and investments; for the quarter it generated $41.5M in cash from operations.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $247M-$267M (vs. consensus for $256.6M) and EPS of $0.11-$0.13 (in line with consensus for $0.12).

Previously: Viavi Solutions beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Feb. 05 2019)

Press release