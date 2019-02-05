Paycom +5% on Q4 beats, upside guide

Feb. 05, 2019 5:09 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)PAYCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Paycom (NYSE:PAYCgains 5.4% after Q4 beats with 32% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue from $194M to $196M (consensus: $190.96M) and adjusted EBITDA from $97M to $99M.
  • Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $710M to $712M (consensus: $696.66M) and adjusted EBITDA of $288M to $290M.
  • Key Q4 metrics: Recurring revenue, $147.9M (consensus: $141.2M); Other revenue, $2.4M (consensus: $2.7M); gross margin, 84.3% (consensus: 83.5%); adjusted EBITDA margin, 38.3% (consensus: 35.6%).
  • Press release.
  • Previously: Paycom beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.