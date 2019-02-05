Paycom +5% on Q4 beats, upside guide
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) gains 5.4% after Q4 beats with 32% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue from $194M to $196M (consensus: $190.96M) and adjusted EBITDA from $97M to $99M.
- Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $710M to $712M (consensus: $696.66M) and adjusted EBITDA of $288M to $290M.
- Key Q4 metrics: Recurring revenue, $147.9M (consensus: $141.2M); Other revenue, $2.4M (consensus: $2.7M); gross margin, 84.3% (consensus: 83.5%); adjusted EBITDA margin, 38.3% (consensus: 35.6%).
