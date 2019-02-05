Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) took a writedown of $179.0M in Q4 on its Markel CATCo unit, reducing the carrying value of its goodwill and intangible asset to zero.
- That, along with adopting a new accounting standard that now includes change in fair value of equity securities of negative $843M, resulted in Q4 net loss per share to $53.88 vs. net income of $30.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.
- Markel falls 0.6% in after-hours trading.
- Q4 net investment income of $114.5M compares with $101.5M a year earlier.
- Q4 net investment losses of $845.9M vs. $3.79M a year earlier.
- Q4 net written premiums of $1.06B rises from $922.1M a year ago; consolidated net earned premiums of $1.23B vs. $1.13B a year ago.
- Q4 consolidated combined ratio of 108% vs. 95% in Q4 2017.
- Book value per common share of $653.85 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $683.55 at Dec. 31, 2017.
- Conference call on Feb. 6 at 9:30 AM ET.
