Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard

Feb. 05, 2019 5:13 PM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)MKLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) took a writedown of $179.0M in Q4 on its Markel CATCo unit, reducing the carrying value of its goodwill and intangible asset to zero.
  • That, along with adopting a new accounting standard that now includes change in fair value of equity securities of negative $843M, resulted in Q4 net loss per share to $53.88 vs. net income of $30.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.
  • Markel falls 0.6% in after-hours trading.
  • Q4 net investment income of $114.5M compares with $101.5M a year earlier.
  • Q4 net investment losses of $845.9M vs. $3.79M a year earlier.
  • Q4 net written premiums of $1.06B rises from $922.1M a year ago; consolidated net earned premiums of $1.23B vs. $1.13B a year ago.
  • Q4 consolidated combined ratio of 108% vs. 95% in Q4 2017.
  • Book value per common share of $653.85 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $683.55 at Dec. 31, 2017.
  • Conference call on Feb. 6 at 9:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: Markel EPS of -$53.88 (Feb. 5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.