Hi-Crush Partners +1.5% after Q4 results not as bad as expected
Feb. 05, 2019 5:20 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) +1.5% after-hours as it reports a slightly smaller than expected Q4 loss and a 25% Y/Y revenue decline that nevertheless came in better than analyst expectations.
- HCLP says Q4 frac sand sales volumes fell 28.7% Y/Y to 1.97M tons from 2.77M tons in the prior-year quarter, citing lower completion activity and competitive pressures from additional in-basin supply coming online.
- Q4 average sales price was $58/ton vs. $64/ton in Q3, a result of the slowdown in demand for frac sand that emerged during Q3 2018 and continued throughout Q4 due to decreased well completion activity, exacerbated by the start-up of new in-basin production capacity in the Permian.
- HCLP says Q4 contribution margin fell 40% Q/Q to $14.35/ton from $23.92/ton but was in line with company guidance.
- HCLP says it had 16 PropStream container crews in the Permian Basin and Marcellus/Utica plays, and 8 FB silo systems operating in the Permian at the end of Q4, and during the quarter it completed successful field testing for the new FB Atlas top-fill conveyor system with an existing E&P customer in the Permian.