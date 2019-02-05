Allstate adjusted Q4 beats; cat losses rise, NII falls

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.24 beats the consensus estimate of $1.10 and falls from $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Higher catastrophe losses, lower net investment income, and a larger pension settlement charge were partly offset by higher premiums earned and reduced auto insurance accident frequency.

Q4 net investment income of $786M fell 14% from $913M a year ago.

Property & casualty insurance premiums written of $8.86B rose 8.7% Y/Y; property-liability underlying combined ratio of 86.8% vs. 85.7% a year ago.

Q4 catastrophe losses of $963M increased 61% Y/Y.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 9:30 AM ET.

