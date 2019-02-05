Arlo -22% after market slowdown prompts weak guidance
Feb. 05, 2019 5:36 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)ARLOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Arlo (NYSE:ARLO) has crumpled after hours, down 22.3% in heavy trading, after its Q4 beat contained highly disappointing guidance amid a significant market slowdown.
- After a "transformational year," the company "saw the market growth slow significantly late in 2018 which led to channel inventory buildup and both of these factors will affect our growth expectations for 2019,” says CEO Matthew McRae.
- Based on carve-out financials, revenues ticked up 3.6% to $129.3M, and the company didn't lose as much as expected.
- Gross margin (non-GAAP) declined to 9.9% from last year's 24.4%, however.
- Paid subscribers grew 84.6% Y/Y, and cumulative registered user growth was 70.7%.
- But for Q1 it's guiding to revenues of $48M-$52M, a distance below consensus for $126.5M, non-GAAP gross margin of 0% to 3.0%, and EPS of -$0.51 to -$0.55 (vs. expectations for -$0.24).
- For the full year, it's guiding to revenue of $380M-$420M (well short of expected $606.5M), and a non-GAAP operating loss of $95M-$105M.
- Earnings call slides
