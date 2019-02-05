Genworth -5.4% after posting Q4 adjusted operating loss

Genworth (NYSE:GNW) falls 5.4% in after-hours trading as the insurer records adjusted operating loss of 58 cents per share in Q4 vs. adjusted operating income of 65 cents in the year- ago quarter.
Sees reaching an agreement with Canada soon on its pending acquisition by Oceanwide Holdings.
The transaction still needs approval from authorities in China and by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Records Q4 adjusted operating loss of $291M vs. income of $145M in Q3 and income of $326M in Q4 2017; by segment:
U.S. Mortgage insurance: adjusted operating income of $124M vs. $118M in Q3 and $74M in Q4 2017;
Canada Mortgage insurance: adjusted operating income of $48M vs. $44M in Q3 and $43M in Q4 2017;
Australia Mortgage insurance: adjusted operating income of $18M vs. $17M in Q3 and loss of $125M in Q4 2017.
U.S. life insurance: adjusted operating loss of $425M vs. loss of $3M in Q3 and loss of $69M in Q4 2017.
Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income of $20.78 at Dec. 31, 2018 compares with $26.88 at Dec. 31, 2017.
