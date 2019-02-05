Genworth -5.4% after posting Q4 adjusted operating loss

Genworth (NYSE:GNW) falls 5.4% in after-hours trading as the insurer records adjusted operating loss of 58 cents per share in Q4 vs. adjusted operating income of 65 cents in the year- ago quarter.

Sees reaching an agreement with Canada soon on its pending acquisition by Oceanwide Holdings.

The transaction still needs approval from authorities in China and by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Records Q4 adjusted operating loss of $291M vs. income of $145M in Q3 and income of $326M in Q4 2017; by segment: