Feb. 05, 2019 6:09 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)APPSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is up 4.6% postmarket after its fiscal Q3 report and fiscal-year guidance topped expectations.
  • The quarter was "easily the strongest in the company's history across a wide range of operational and financial metrics," says CEO Bill Stone.
  • Revenue grew by a third and the company swung to a gain of $3M on a non-GAAP basis, from a year-ago loss of $0.8M.
  • EBITDA hit $3.8M vs. near-zero a year ago.
  • The company's surpassed 230M total devices with Ignite installed after 28M installs in the December quarter.
  • U.S. revenue per device rose 41% and global RPD rose 7%.
  • Cash from operations was $2.7M, and free cash flow was $2M.
  • It's guiding to full-year revenue of $102.5M-$103.5M (above consensus for $101.5M) and EBITDA of $7.3M-$7.8M.
