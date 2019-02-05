Voya +1.5% as Q4 normalized EPS beats by 18 cents

Feb. 05, 2019 6:10 PM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)VOYABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) gains 1.5% in after-hours trading after Q4 normalized EPS of $1.40 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.22.
  • Comes in at the high end of $1.30-$1.40 EPS target set for Q2 2019-end.
  • Organic growth:
  1. Q4 retirement adjusted operating earnings of $183M, rose 14% Y/Y, driven by higher investment income and fee-based margins.
  2. Q4 investment management adjusted operating earnings of $44M and generated $694M of institutional net inflows.
  3. Q4 employee benefits adjusted operating earnings of $43M rose 39% Y/Y driven by an improved loss ratio for stop loss.
  • Total company assets under management and administration of $467B as of Dec. 31, 2018.
  • Common book value, excluding AOCI, of $48.26 per share at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $42.31 at Dec. 31, 2017.
  • Conference call on Feb. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.
