Southwestern Energy sees higher production, lower capex in 2019

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) +0.5% after-hours as it unveils plans to trim FY 2019 capital spending to $1.08B-$1.18B from $1.25B in 2018 while increasing production to 750B-785B cfe from 702B cfe in 2018.

SWN also forecasts a 25% reduction in average well costs to ~$875/lateral foot; a 35% increase in average lateral length to more than 10K ft.; a 20% increase in southwest Appalachia liquids production to 75.6K bbl/day; and maintaining flat production in northeast Appalachia while continuing to generate free cash flow.

SWN says it expects to generate free cash flow by the end of 2020 and remains committed to a sustainable net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2x.