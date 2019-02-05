Rice brothers resume push to replace EQT's board and CEO

Dissident EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) shareholders Toby and Derek Rice ramp up their push to nominate a slate of candidates to challenge the current board if the company's leadership fails to adopt their plan to change the company's operational strategy.

In a presentation to EQT shareholders today, the brothers proposed appointing Toby Rice, former Rice Energy COO, as EQT's new CEO to replace Rob McNally and hiring as many as 15 former Rice executives.

Rice's plan calls for the use of existing proprietary technology, improved well spacing and company-wide operational planning to bring the average drilling cost down to $735/ft., compared with EQT's projected all-in drilling expense goal of $1,095/ft.

EQT's decision to not use Rice Energy's technology when the company was acquired in 2017 was driven by the company's legacy culture which is resistant to change, the Rice brothers say.