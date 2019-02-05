Olin sees caustic soda prices rising after Q1, sending shares +9%

Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) climbed 8.7% in today's trade after saying it expects caustic soda prices to improve after Q1 amid strong global demand and the resolution of short-term, demand-related issues, according to CEO John Fischer.

Prices for caustic soda - a key feedstock in alumina and pulp and paper industries - fell during Q4 and through January amid softer consumer demand, "likely destocking by customers and short-term demand disruptions in the export market," Fischer said in today's earnings conference call.

The comments were enough to send OLN shares higher despite reporting slightly lower than expected Q4 earnings and saying it expects 2019 adjusted EBITDA "to be comparable to 2018 with a balanced level of upside opportunities and downside risks."