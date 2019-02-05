Intelsat gets late lift as Kerrisdale teases 'squeeze' on long position

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is on the move after hours on heavy NYSE volume, up 2.8% , in likely anticipation of some new positivity from a short seller who got in the company's corner last summer.

Kerrisdale Capital went long Intelsat last June, saying the company and peer SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) stood to benefit "massively" if the FCC allowed their plan to monetize C-band spectrum to go forward.

A Kerrisdale tweet after the close doesn't name the company, but says "We're releasing an update on our favorite long and largest position tomorrow. Conference call at 11 a.m."

It continues: "Thesis playing out and 2019 shaping up to be catalyst-rich, yet short interest hitting 12-month highs. Squeeze?"