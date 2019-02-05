Trump delivers State of the Union

President Trump delivered the State of the Union address to Congress tonight. Trump said the administration is seeking fair trade, cheaper prescription drug prices and an improvement in the nation's infrastructure. Trump also disclosed that he plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on February 27-28 in Vietnam.

Illegal immigration was a major topic as expected, with Trump announcing that he's ordered an additional 3,750 troops to the southern border. "Congress has 10 days left to pass a bill that will fund our government, protect our homeland, and secure our Southern Border," he stated without directly threatening another shutdown.

No great surprise, but Trump also maintained that the unfair trade practices of China must end. While maintaining his prior positions, there didn't appear to be any ratcheting up of the trade rhetoric.

U.S. stock futures were up slightly going into the address and barely budged for the first hour of the speech.