Suncor Energy swings to Q4 loss amid Canadian crude weakness

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) +0.5% after-hours as it reports a Q4 net loss of C$0.18/share vs. a C$0.84 profit in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting the further widening of the differentials for Canadian crude.

The quarter included a $637M foreign exchange loss on the revaluation of U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

SU says Q4 total upstream production hit a new quarterly record of 831K boe/day, up 13% Y/Y from 736.4K boe/day, with the increase primarily due to the addition of Fort Hills production, improved reliability and an additional working interest at Syncrude, and the continued ramp up of operations at Hebron.

But oil sands production fell 3% Y/Y to 432.7K bbl/day from 446.8K bbl/day a year earlier, while cash operating costs edged higher to C$24.50/bbl from C$24.20 a year ago.

SU also raises its quarterly dividend to C$0.42/share and approves an additional stock buyback program of up to C$2B, as it expects to complete the current C$3B buyback program by the end of this month.