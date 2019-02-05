Rosneft says Q4 profit, revenue fell; stays optimistic on Venezuela

  • Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) reports a 23% decline in net profit for Q4, which it attributes to a 5.3% drop in revenue to 2.2T rubles as well as lower benefit on foreign exchange.
  • Q4 net profit fell by nearly 25% to 109B rubles ($1.7B), hurt by weaker oil prices, even as production rose 3.9% Y/Y to 5.9M boe/day.
  • Rosneft also says the principal amount of debt owed by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA stood at $2.3B at the end of Q4, down from $3.1B at the end of the prior three months.
  • Even as Venezuela has plunged into political turmoil and the U.S. has imposed sanctions on PDVSA, Rosneft says it does not expect oil production to decline at its projects in the country this year.
