Blackstone invests $500M in Permian water management

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) says it has created a midstream unit in the Permian Basin to pursue development and acquisitions of water-related infrastructure, helping producers minimize the environmental impact and operating cost of oil and gas production.

Blackstone says it has a $500M equity commitment in Waterfield Midstream, which will be led by Co-CEOs Scott Mitchell and Mark Cahill, who previously built and led Anadarko's and Western Gas' Permian Basin commercial water infrastructure platform.

Waterfield recently signed a 15-year contract with Guidon Energy to build a new system to handle Guidon’s water gathering and disposal needs across its 40K acre position in Martin County, Tex.