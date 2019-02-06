Aussie turns lower as RBA Governor floats prospect of rate cut

A day after the Australian dollar swung to positive ground following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to keep rates steady, it's now 1.2% lower against the greenback following the year's first speech from RBA Governor Philip Lowe.

“Over the past year, the next-move-is-up scenarios were more likely than the next-move-is-down scenarios," Lowe says. "Today, the probabilities appear to be more evenly balanced," he continued, seeming to put a rate cut on the table after a long period of stability.

A lot depends on the job market, he said: If Australians are finding jobs and wages rise, then it would be appropriate to lift the cash rate at some point, he says. But sustained increases in unemployment and a lack of progress toward an inflation objective could make lower rates "appropriate."

ETFs: FXA, CROC, DAUD, UAUD