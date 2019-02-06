High hopes for Chinese New Year in Macau

  • The expectation in Macau is that the Chinese New Year will see visitor arrivals increase 8% to 9% this year. The opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is seen as a major factor in the traffic boost to the gambling mecca.
  • Hotel operators in the region hope to at least match last year's occupancy rate of 95% across all properties and 96% for five-star resorts.
  • After seeing some bumps in 2018, casino owners Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) hope the holiday boosts EBITDA tallies.
