IPO market starts to wake up

Feb. 06, 2019 4:12 AM ETAlector, Inc. (ALEC)ALEC, HARP, VTUS, GOSS, GKOS, TCRR, CBUS, IPO, IPOSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The IPO market is starting to return to life after the government shutdown held back activity. Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) is expected to price its IPO today and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) is on tap for tomorrow. Next week, pricings are anticipated for Virgin Trains USA (VTUS), Gossamer Bio (GOSS), Avedro (AVDR), TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) and Cibus (CBUS).
  • Looking even further ahead, a survey by BDO USA found 71% of capital market executives at leading investment banks believe IPO activity will increase or be flat with the level seen last year.
