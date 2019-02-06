EV owners grumpy over Polar Vortex impact

The deep freeze in the U.S. last week exposed some of the limitations of electric vehicles.

Owners of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Jaguar (NYSE:TTM) EVs reported a loss of range of as much as 30% amid the recording-setting low temperatures associated with the Polar Vortex. The problem is that lithium-ion batteries, in general, are most efficient at about 70 degrees. Still, there is optimism that the next generation of EV batteries will dramatically improve performance, although "solid state" batteries aren't expected to be mass produced until 2022 at the earliest.