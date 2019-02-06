Fed officials due to talk today
Feb. 06, 2019 4:17 AM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Fedspeak watch: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is hosting a town hall meeting today with educators from across the U.S. and Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman Randal Quarles is scheduled to deliver a speech about the Federal Reserve Stress Testing Conference at the Council for Economic Education Vantage Point Reception in New York City. Quarles will also take some Q&A.
- The two Fed officials step to the microphone with the CME FedWatch Tool currently showing a 3.9% rate hike probability for March through April and 9% odds for a rate hike for June through October.