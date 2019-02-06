Asian markets close higher after SOTU

Asian markets registered gains today after President Trump's State of the Union address didn't contain any surprises.
Japan's Nikkei increased 0.3% and India's Nifty 50 rose 1.4%, while Australia's ASX 200 finished 0.5% higher after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe suggested a more "balanced" outlook for interest rates. Markets in China and other parts of Southeast Asia remain closed for the Chinese New Year.
Meanwhile, the European stocks have started the day off in negative territory, with the Stoxx 600 Index posting a 0.1% loss at midday. U.S. stock futures are pointing slightly lower, with today's earnings lineup including Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), MetLife (NYSE:MET) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).
