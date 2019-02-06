Asian markets close higher after SOTU

Asian markets registered gains today after President Trump's State of the Union address didn't contain any surprises.

Japan's Nikkei increased 0.3% and India's Nifty 50 rose 1.4% , while Australia's ASX 200 finished 0.5% higher after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe suggested a more "balanced" outlook for interest rates. Markets in China and other parts of Southeast Asia remain closed for the Chinese New Year.