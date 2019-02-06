Aeglea Biotherapeutics prices $60M equity offering

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) has priced public offering of 3.75M common stock at $8.00 per share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$60M.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 8.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.125M shares.

The company is also offering certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.75M shares at $7.9999 per warrant.

Aeglea intends to use the net proceeds together with its existing cash resources, to advance the clinical development of pegzilarginase through its Phase 3 pivotal and extension trials in Arginase 1 Deficiency and an ongoing combination trial in cancer, and the remainder to fund continued investigational new drug enabling activities of pipeline programs, research and development, manufacturing, initial commercialization infrastructure and for working capital and general corporate purposes.