FNCB Bancorp prices equity offering
Feb. 06, 2019 5:35 AM ETFNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB)FNCBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) has priced its previously announced public offering of 2.857M shares at $7.00 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$20M.
- The Company expects to close the offering February 8.
- The Company expects to receive net proceeds of ~$18.4M and intends to use it for general corporate purposes, including the contribution of a portion of the proceeds to FNCB Bank, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, as additional capital to support growth in its lending and investment operations.
- Underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 428,550 shares.