Azul to speed up fleet transformation
Feb. 06, 2019
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) announces a significant acceleration in its fleet transformation program as part of a goal to boost margins.
- The airline company says it expects to add 21 next-generation aircraft this year, an increase of eight aircraft from its previous plan. The new fleet additions will be offset by the retirement of 15 Embraer E195 E1s, seven more than previously announced.
- The fleet transformation is expected to lead to total available seat kilometers increasing by 18% while departures should grow by only 5%.
- Source: Press Release