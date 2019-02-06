Capri +2% after guidance satisfies

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) reports revenue growth of 1.1% in Q4 on a constant currency basis.

Michael Kors retail revenue fell 1.0% to $838M, off a comparable sales decline of 2.4%. Michael Kors wholesale revenue declined 8.3% to $395M. Jimmy Choo chipped in with revenue of $162M and operating income of $16.4M.

Capri's gross margin was down 70 bps to 60.8% of sales during the quarter vs. 61.3% consensus estimate.

Looking ahead, Capri expects Q4 revenue of $1.33B vs. $1.37B consensus and EPS of $0.56 to $0.61 vs. $.78 consensus. FY19 revenue of $5.2B is seen vs. $5.13B consensus. FY20 revenue of $6.1B is anticipated vs. $6.1B consensus and FY20 EPS of $4.95 vs. $4.88 consensus.

Shares of Capri are up 2.18% in premarket trading to $44.50 vs. a 52-week trading range of $35.68 to $75.96.

