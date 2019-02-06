Macrogenics up 156% premarket on positive margetuximab data

  • MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is up 156% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SOPHIA, evaluating margetuximab in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients.
  • The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating that treatment with margetuximab + chemo resulted in a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumab) + chemo with 24% less risk of cancer progression (p=0.033; hazard ratio = 0.76).
  • The company says 85% of the study participants were carriers of the CD16A (FcγRIIIa) 158F allele which is associated with a poorer response to Herceptin and other antibodies.
  • Overall survival data have not yet matured.
  • Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.
  • The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H2.
  • Margetuximab is an HER2-targeting monoclonal antibody that MacroGenics is also developing for gastroesophageal cancer (in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor).
  • Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.