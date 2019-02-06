Macrogenics up 156% premarket on positive margetuximab data
Feb. 06, 2019 7:12 AM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)MGNX, RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor14 Comments
- MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is up 156% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SOPHIA, evaluating margetuximab in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients.
- The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating that treatment with margetuximab + chemo resulted in a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumab) + chemo with 24% less risk of cancer progression (p=0.033; hazard ratio = 0.76).
- The company says 85% of the study participants were carriers of the CD16A (FcγRIIIa) 158F allele which is associated with a poorer response to Herceptin and other antibodies.
- Overall survival data have not yet matured.
- Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.
- The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H2.
- Margetuximab is an HER2-targeting monoclonal antibody that MacroGenics is also developing for gastroesophageal cancer (in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor).
- Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.